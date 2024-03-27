iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.06

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.06 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 6065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.