iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 604,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 546,375 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $47.44.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.