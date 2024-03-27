iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 604,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 546,375 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $47.44.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
