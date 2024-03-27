IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.45. 102,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 155,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 99.91% and a return on equity of 25.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
