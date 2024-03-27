Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Critical Contrast

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invivyd and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 17 0 2.74

Invivyd presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 241.53%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $137.92, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Given Invivyd’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -56.04% -51.24% Neurocrine Biosciences 13.23% 12.85% 9.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invivyd and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Invivyd and Neurocrine Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd N/A N/A -$241.32 million ($1.55) -2.36 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.89 billion 7.44 $249.70 million $2.42 58.33

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Invivyd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Invivyd has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Invivyd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Invivyd on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine to treat dyskinetic cerebral palsy in pediatrics and adults; NBI-921352 to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathy syndrome in pediatrics and adults; NBI-827104 to treat epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep; NBI-1076986 to treat movement disorders; crinecerfront to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults and children; EFMODY to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency in adults; valbenazine for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845 for the treatment of inadequate response to treatment in major depressive disorder; luvadaxistat to treat cognitive impairment related to schizophrenia; NBI-1117568 for the treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1070770 to treat major depressive disorder; NBI-1117570 for the treatment of symptoms of psychosis and cognition in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions; and NBI-1117569, NBI-1117567, and NBI-1065890 to treat CNS indications. The company also has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

