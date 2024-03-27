Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,876. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

