Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 3,011 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 307,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

