Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 396 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.65. The company has a market capitalization of $574.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.