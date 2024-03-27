Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.42.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.31. 743,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,915. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

