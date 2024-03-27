Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 5,915,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,119,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

