Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 758 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.67. 5,726,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,972. General Electric has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $179.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average is $128.58. The company has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

