Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,193. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

