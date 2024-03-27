Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 100,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

