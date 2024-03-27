Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 676.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,648,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $115.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.