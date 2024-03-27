Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 141,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 52,027 shares.The stock last traded at $55.39 and had previously closed at $55.26.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $994.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

