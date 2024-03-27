Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Position Reduced by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,878,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 74,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,706. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.