Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.45

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 263948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,456,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,831,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

