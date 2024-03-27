Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.70

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 288405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 893.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,209,000 after buying an additional 301,083 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 853.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 886.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.