Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.27

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $81.09, with a volume of 162858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 760.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 160,011 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

