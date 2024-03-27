Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $441.93 and last traded at $442.92. 12,621,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 44,615,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.32.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $5,115,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $4,387,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

