Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.