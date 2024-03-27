Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 762,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 961,926 shares.The stock last traded at $52.56 and had previously closed at $51.96.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
