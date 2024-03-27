Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 762,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 961,926 shares.The stock last traded at $52.56 and had previously closed at $51.96.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 335,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,794,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

