Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $137.77. 6,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894. The stock has a market cap of $199.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $140.59.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

