Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.32

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.32 and last traded at $107.26, with a volume of 1446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.59.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.75.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,343 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,662,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,268,000 after buying an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,449,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

