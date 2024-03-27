Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.18

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.18 and last traded at $100.96, with a volume of 23109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.19.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.