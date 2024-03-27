Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $397.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $246.63 and a one year high of $403.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

