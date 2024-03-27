Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $720.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $640.05 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $645.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,774,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,109,776,000 after acquiring an additional 443,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

