Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $644.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $640.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $645.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.25. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.