Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $644.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $640.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $645.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.25. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.