Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $644.13.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on INTU
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTU opened at $640.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $645.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.25. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.