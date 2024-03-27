International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,191. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

