Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock worth $20,486,424 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.57. 248,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,649. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

