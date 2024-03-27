Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 3.2%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.33. 12,604,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 44,555,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.