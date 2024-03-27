Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25. Insperity has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

