Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Sells 8,092 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 8,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $75,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,581.58.

Sera Prognostics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SERA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 428,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $297.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 54.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

