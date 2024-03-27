Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Sells 8,092 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 8,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $75,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,581.58.
Sera Prognostics Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of SERA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 428,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $297.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.51.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
