Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells 41,666 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,522,892.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,671,639.92.

On Friday, February 9th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. 5,728,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

