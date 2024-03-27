Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Insider Sells 450 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $24.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $925.61. 51,152,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,082,598. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $751.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.07.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.