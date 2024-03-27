Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INRD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 5,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of -0.29. Inrad Optics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.73.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

