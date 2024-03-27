Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Inrad Optics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INRD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 5,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of -0.29. Inrad Optics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.73.
Inrad Optics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inrad Optics
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.