Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up about 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after buying an additional 333,659 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 291,811 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 250,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $577.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

