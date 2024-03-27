Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDEC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS PDEC opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $734.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.