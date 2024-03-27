Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:NAPR opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

