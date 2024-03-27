Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July makes up about 6.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 63.78% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $46,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 708.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period.

Get Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of TBJL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 8,001 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.