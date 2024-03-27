Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.58

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.58 and last traded at $105.49, with a volume of 278530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IIPR. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 53.50%. The business had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.17%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

