ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.98

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 903136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.697 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ING Groep by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

