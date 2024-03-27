Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after buying an additional 688,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,144,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,216,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,654,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 153,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

