Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,208 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,208 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $153,355.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 60,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,732 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $457,617.84.

On Friday, March 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $365,160.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $491,192.38.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $30,114.07.

Impinj Stock Down 1.1 %

PI stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.59. 234,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,729. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $142.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,888,000 after buying an additional 248,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after buying an additional 111,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

