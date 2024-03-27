IFG Advisory LLC Sells 37 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $5.46 on Wednesday, reaching $550.51. The stock had a trading volume of 381,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.67. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $551.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.