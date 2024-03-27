IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,141,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,086,057. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

