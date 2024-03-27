IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 8,815 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.62. 1,143,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,696. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

