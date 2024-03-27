IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,204,375. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

