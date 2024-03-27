IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 343.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS GVAL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

Cambria Global Value ETF Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.