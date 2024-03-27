IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.56. The company had a trading volume of 447,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.88 and a 200 day moving average of $280.50. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

