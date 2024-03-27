IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $245.42. 122,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

